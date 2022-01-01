Maribel GARCIA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUISA PAULIN- Saint juery 1978 - 1981
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Saint juery 1981 - 1986
-
Collège- Saint juery 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Lapérouse- Albi 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Laperouse- Albi 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
EDUCATION NATIONALE- Toulouse 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Maribel GARCIA
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Née en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Prof d'espagnol
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2