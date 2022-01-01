Marie CARTRON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours associatif
-
CNV VANNES- Vannes 1980 - 1986
-
VANNES SYNCHRO- Vannes 1986 - 1988
-
AURAY NATATION- Auray 1993 - 2000
-
Croix Rouge Vannes/sene- Vannes 1999 - 1999
-
Asspv Vannes 56000- Vannes 1999 - 1999
-
CN BASSE VILAINE- Nivillac 2011 - 2014
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Sacré Coeur- Vannes 1986 - 1988
-
PIERRE GRISE- Noyant la gravoyere 1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Joupi Jouets Vannes 56 - VENDEUSE CONSEILS (Commercial)- Vannes 1993 - 1993
-
MADISON VANNES - Co Responsable de magasin (Commercial)- Vannes 1994 - 1995
-
INTERSPORT - Responsable du rayon piscine (Commercial)- Vannes 1995 - 1997
-
MOUTIK - Co Responsable de boutique PAP BB&ENFANTS (Commercial)- Auray 1997 - 1997
-
HACHETTE COLLECTIONS VANNES - VRP (Commercial)- Vannes 1997 - 1997
-
Patisserie Cartron- Vannes 1997 - 2000
-
Hotel Restaurant Le Ty Mad - Maitre Nageuse (Autre)- Pluherlin 2011 - 2014
-
CAMPING NATURE OCEAN BILLIERS - MAITRE NAGEUSE (Autre)- Billiers 2011 - 2014
-
CAMPING DE CARO - Maitre Nageuse (Autre)- La chapelle caro 2011 - 2011
-
GOURMANDISES NOYALAISES - Agent de fabrication et vendeuse de confitures (Commercial)- Noyal muzillac 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie CARTRON
-
Vit à :
NOYAL MUZILLAC, France
-
Née le :
3 juin 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J habite a noyal muzillac j ai des passions diversifiees la genealogie , la psychogenealogie , la natation sportive , les votages , la photo
Profession :
En preparation.de projets pro
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
