Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire De La Sente Des Carrières- Voisins le bretonneux 1970 - 1975
Collège Paul Eluard- Guyancourt 1975 - 1978
Collège Paul Eluard- Guyancourt 1975 - 1979
Lycée Mansart- Saint cyr l'ecole 1980 - 1983
Epsi - Ecole Professionnelle Supérieure De L'informatique- Paris 1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
Seric (Filiale De Sema Group)- Montrouge 1984 - 1986
IDG COMMUNICATIONS- Courbevoie 1987 - 1989
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Marie-Catherine ALTOT
Vit à :
BAYONNE, France
Née le :
4 avril 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
