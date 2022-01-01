Marie Cécile CARVALHO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Lunac (Lunac)- Lunac 1978 - maintenant
-
ECOLE DES TILLEULS- Saint antonin noble val 1982 - 1986
-
Collège Pierre Bayrou- Saint antonin noble val 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Michelet- Montauban 1991 - 1994
Parcours club
-
BASKET CLUB DES SERENES- Lunac 2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Conseil Général (82) - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Montauban 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie Cécile CARVALHO
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous me reconnaissez, n'hésitez pas
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible