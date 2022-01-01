Marie Diane TRICOLORE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE FELIX EBOUE- Creteil 1982 - 1986
ECOLE PAUL BARILLIET- Bry sur marne 1986 - 1989
Collège Henri Cahn- Bry sur marne 1989 - 1993
Lycée Edouard Branly- Nogent sur marne 1993 - 1996
Lycée Charlemagne- Paris 1996 - 1997
Formation D'ingénieur En Informatique De La Faculté D'orsay- Orsay 1997 - 2002
ECOLE NATIONALE DU CADASTRE- Toulouse 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
UNION INTERNATIONALE DES CHEMINS DE FER - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Paris 2000 - 2004
Direction Générale Des Impôts - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Noisiel 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Marie Diane TRICOLORE
Vit à :
BUSSY-SAINT-GEORGES, France
Née le :
31 janv. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Inspecteur analyste
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2