Marie DUPONT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
VCMH- Halluin 1990 - 2004
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT LOUIS- Tourcoing 1990 - 1992
-
Collège Charles Péguy- Tourcoing 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Privé Jehanne D'arc- Tourcoing
j'ai passé un bep secrétariat et un bac pro accueil et service1996 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
LILLE METROPOLE HABITAT - Commerciale (Commercial)- Lille 2000 - maintenant
-
LILLE METROPLE HABITAT - Assistante de programme (Administratif)- Tourcoing 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie DUPONT
-
Vit à :
RONCQ, Belgique
-
Née le :
18 mai 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargée de Gestion locative
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Marie DUPONT a ajouté LILLE METROPLE HABITAT à son parcours professionnel
-
Marie DUPONT a ajouté 1 photo à son album Moi
-
Marie DUPONT a ajouté 6 photos à son album Moi
-
Marie DUPONT a ajouté 5 photos à son album Moi