Marie-Emmanuelle ROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SARL PEDAROS  - METREUR (Technique)

     -  Gradignan

    FORMATION CONTINUE avec SYNERGIE FORMATION Ã  BORDEAUX de 1991 Ã  1995

    1991 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    MÃªtreur

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages