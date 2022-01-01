Marie-Emmanuelle ROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Bouliac)- Bouliac 1974 - 1979
Collège Sainte-marie De La Bastide- Bordeaux 1980 - 1984
Lycée Privé Sainte-marie De La Bastide- Bordeaux 1984 - 1987
Université Victor Segalen - Bordeaux Ii- Bordeaux 1987 - 1989
Société Philomathique- Bordeaux 1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
SARL PEDAROS - METREUR (Technique)- Gradignan
FORMATION CONTINUE avec SYNERGIE FORMATION Ã BORDEAUX de 1991 Ã 19951991 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Marie-Emmanuelle ROY
Vit Ã :
SAINT SELVE, France
NÃ©e en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
MÃªtreur
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
