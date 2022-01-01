RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Waldhouse
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LIBRE SAINTE ANNE- Strasbourg 1955 - 1958
Jean Baptiste Schwilgué Strasbourg- Strasbourg 1958 - 1961
ECOLE JB SCHWILGUE- Strasbourg 1958 - 1961
BOULEVARD DE LA VICTOIRE- Strasbourg 1961 - 1965
LYCEE BLD DE LA VICTOIRE- Strasbourg 1961 - 1965
Ecole D'infirmieres Strasbourg- Strasbourg 1965 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
Lycée Technique De Jeunes Filles Bd De La Victoire - AIDE CHIMISTE (Technique)- Strasbourg 1961 - 1965
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Marie HENRICH (DECOUS DE LAPEYRIERE)
Vit à :
WALDHOUSE, France
Née en :
1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Paisible retraitee
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
