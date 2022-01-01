Marie-Jeanne FLORET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Cours Privé Du Val De Marne- Fontenay sous bois 1967 - 1969
-
COURS NOGENTAIS- Nogent sur marne 1970 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Bazar De L'hotel De Ville - Administratif (Autre)- Paris 1973 - 2017
-
BHV RIVOLI - Administratif (Autre)- Paris 1973 - 2017
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie-Jeanne FLORET
-
Vit à :
LESIGNY, France
-
Née le :
17 mars 1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
