Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DE HUTTENHEIM- Huttenheim 1988 - 1989
-
Ecole Catholique (Huttenheim)- Huttenheim 1991 - 1996
-
Collège Robert Schuman- Benfeld 1996 - 1999
-
Lycée Docteur Koeberlé- Selestat 1999 - 2002
-
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg 2002 - 2003
-
Ecole D'aides Soignants Hôpitaux Civils- Colmar 2009 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Labm Arnold Et Bastien Biosphere - Secrétaire médicale (Administratif)- Strasbourg 2005 - 2007
-
Laboratoire D'analyses Médicales Rihn - Secrétaire médicale (Administratif)- Benfeld 2007 - 2008
Parcours club
-
Kouleur Metis- Erstein 2007 - maintenant
-
Adelphia- Huttenheim 2008 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie-Laure BERBY
-
Vit à :
HERBSHEIM, France
-
Née le :
11 juil. 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
FORMATION AIDE SOIGNANTE