RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Romorantin-LanthenayLe résultat du brevet à Romorantin-Lanthenay
Marie-Laure GUIMONET (LEMOR) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame Et Saint Joseph (Romorantin Lanthenay)- Romorantin lanthenay 1976 - 1984
-
Collège Notre-dame- Romorantin lanthenay 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1989 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie-Laure GUIMONET (LEMOR)
-
Vit à :
ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY, France
-
Née le :
30 avril 1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible