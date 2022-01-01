Marie LE CARVENNEC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Edouard Herriot (Marmande)- Marmande 1984 - 1992
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Marmande 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Val De Garonne- Marmande 1996 - 2000
-
Iut Périgueux Bordeaux 4- Perigueux 2002 - 2004
-
IUT GENIE BIOLOGIQUE BORDEAUX IV- Perigueux 2002 - 2004
-
Licence (Tai) Transformations Agro-industrielles- Agen 2004 - 2005
-
Master Biologie Santé (Bordeaux 1) Recherche- Talence 2005 - 2007
-
Openclassrooms- Paris
Formation en web dÃ©veloppement (full stack)2022 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
LA PANACEE DES PLANTES- Agen 2005 - 2005
-
LA PANACEE DES PLANTES- Agen 2005 - 2005
-
MLCDIET - DiÃ©tÃ©ticienne (Profession libÃ©rale)- Gujan mestras 2008 - 2020
-
Beephone - Technicienne en tÃ©lÃ©phonie mobile (reconditionnement iPhone) (Production)- Arcachon 2018 - 2019
-
Beephone - Responsable production (Production)- Arcachon 2019 - 2021
Parcours de vacances
-
Tropicana- Monastir 2010 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Marie LE CARVENNEC
-
Vit Ã :
GUJAN MESTRAS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
7 avril 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou à tous ! Alors que devenez-vous après toutes ces années?? N'hésitez pas à m'écrire....
Profession :
DiÃ©tÃ©ticienne LibÃ©rale
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
Marie LE CARVENNEC a ajoutÃ© Openclassrooms Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Marie LE CARVENNEC a ajoutÃ© Beephone Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Marie LE CARVENNEC a ajoutÃ© Beephone Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Marie LE CARVENNEC a reconnu Marie LE CARVENNEC sur la photo Terminale 4
-
Marie LE CARVENNEC a reconnu Marie LE CARVENNEC sur la photo 1ère5
-
Marie LE CARVENNEC a reconnu Marie LE CARVENNEC sur la photo 1ère4
-
Marie LE CARVENNEC a ajoutÃ© La Panacee Des Plantes Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Marie LE CARVENNEC a reconnu Marie LE CARVENNEC sur la photo Licence TAI Promo 2004 / 2005
-
Marie LE CARVENNEC a ajoutÃ© La Panacee Des Plantes Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Marie LE CARVENNEC a ajoutÃ© Iut Périgueux Bordeaux 4 Ã son parcours scolaire