Marie MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège La Croix Rouge- Brest 1992 - 1997
-
Lycée La Croix Rouge- Brest 1998 - 2000
-
Uco - Iplv- Angers 2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Collège Lycée Ndorveau Nyoiseau- Nyoiseau 2013 - 2019
-
Lycée St Michel- Chateau gontier 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie MARTIN
-
Vit à :
SAINTE GEMMES D'ANDIGNE, France
-
Née le :
27 déc. 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Marie MARTIN a ajouté Collège Lycée Ndorveau Nyoiseau à son parcours professionnel
-
Marie MARTIN a ajouté Lycée St Michel à son parcours professionnel
-
Marie MARTIN a ajouté Uco - Iplv à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie MARTIN a ajouté Lycée La Croix Rouge à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie MARTIN a ajouté Collège La Croix Rouge à son parcours scolaire