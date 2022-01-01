RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Paris dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Marie MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PASTEUR- Chatenois les forges 1981 - 1986
-
Collège La Providence- Chevremont 1986 - 1990
-
PENSIONNAT- Chevremont 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Condorcet- Belfort 1990 - 1993
-
Lycée Fustel De Coulanges (Prépa)- Strasbourg 1993 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Marie MARTIN
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 oct. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Fonctionnaire
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Marie MARTIN a reconnu Marie MARTIN sur la photo 3ième
-
Marie MARTIN a reconnu Marie MARTIN sur la photo 3ième
-
Marie MARTIN a ajoutÃ© Collège La Providence Ã son parcours scolaire