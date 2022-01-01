RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Seclin dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Marie-Martine DEVRED (JACQUART) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Sainte Anne- Lomme 1957 - 1966
-
LYCEE JEAN PERRIN- Lambersart 1964 - 1968
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lambersart 1968 - 1971
-
LYCEE GASTON BERGER- Ronchin
BTS SECRETARIAT TRILINGUE1971 - 1973
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie-Martine DEVRED (JACQUART)
-
Vit à :
SECLIN, France
-
Née en :
1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Marie-Martine DEVRED (JACQUART) a ajouté LYCEE GASTON BERGER à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie-Martine DEVRED (JACQUART) a ajouté école Sainte Anne à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie-Martine DEVRED (JACQUART) a ajouté LYCEE JEAN PERRIN à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie-Martine DEVRED (JACQUART) a ajouté Lycée Jean Perrin à son parcours scolaire