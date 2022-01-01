RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Cholet dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT LOUIS LE BRELOQUET- Cholet 1962 - 1968
-
Collège Notre-dame Du Bretonnais- Cholet 1969 - 1973
-
Lycée Le Champ Blanc- Le longeron 1973 - 1977
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie MAUDET
-
Vit à :
CHOLET, France
-
Né en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
