Marie Nadege SEMASSOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE GBETO SUD- Cotonou 1977 - 1981
-
Csp(Cous Secondaire Protestant)- Cotonou 1982 - 1986
-
COLLEGE NOTRE DAME DES APOTRES- Cotonou 1986 - 1987
-
Ceg Abomey 1- Abomey 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Houffon- Abomey 1990 - 1991
-
UAC ABOMEY CALAVI- Cotonou 1992 - 1996
-
UNIVERSITE DE MARNE LA VALLEE- Marne la vallee 2007 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie Nadege SEMASSOU
-
Vit à :
ABIDJAN, Côte d'Ivoire
-
Née le :
19 févr. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible