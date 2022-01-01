Marie-Pascale POLLARD (MAILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Glenhaven Foods  - Acheteur (Production)

     -  Arklow 1995 - 1997

  • Oracle  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  DUBLIN 1997 - 2001

  • Technologie Sales Leads  - Sales manager (Commercial)

     -  Carlow 2001 - 2006

  • Mysql  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Dublin 2006 - 2008

  • Sun Microsystems  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  DUBLIN 2008 - 2010

  • Oracle  - Ingénieur commercial

     -  NANTERRE

    Dublin

    2010 - 2010

  • Mariadb Ab  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Espoo

    Wexford

    2010 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

