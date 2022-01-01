Marie-Pascale POLLARD (MAILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Heurteau (Anetz)- Anetz 1974 - 1982
-
Collège René-guy Cadou- Ancenis 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Joubert- Ancenis 1986 - 1989
-
Ecole Supérieure D'agriculture D'angers- Angers 1989 - 1995
-
DUBLIN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY- Dublin 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Glenhaven Foods - Acheteur (Production)- Arklow 1995 - 1997
-
Oracle - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- DUBLIN 1997 - 2001
-
Technologie Sales Leads - Sales manager (Commercial)- Carlow 2001 - 2006
-
Mysql - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Dublin 2006 - 2008
-
Sun Microsystems - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- DUBLIN 2008 - 2010
-
Oracle - Ingénieur commercial- NANTERRE
Dublin2010 - 2010
-
Mariadb Ab - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Espoo
Wexford2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie-Pascale POLLARD (MAILLET)
-
Vit à :
WEXFORD, Irlande
-
Née en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
