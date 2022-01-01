RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Fontenay-le-Comte dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Michel (Saint Michel Le Cloucq)- Saint michel le cloucq 1969 - 1977
LES ABEILLES- Fontenay le comte 1977 - 1979
Collège Saint-joseph- Fontenay le comte 1979 - 1981
Collège Notre-dame- Niort 1981 - 1982
Lycée Privé Le Porteau- Poitiers 1982 - 1984
Institut Universitaire De Formation Des Maîtres- Nantes 2008 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
SOVETOURS- La roche sur yon 1990 - 2009
Lycée Jean Albert Grégoire- Soyaux 2010 - 2012
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Marielle BELLIARD (CHAUVET)
Vit à :
FONTENAY LE COMTE, France
Née en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Professeure
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
6
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
