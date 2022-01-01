Marielle MARIELLE VIGOUROUS-FERROUILLAT (VIGOUROUS-FERROUILLAT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Notre Dame (Cerences)- Cerences 1967 - 1973
Collège Sévigné- Granville 1973 - 1977
Lycée Sévigné- Granville 1977 - 1980
Ecole D'imagerie Médicale Et De Radiologie Thérapeutique- Rouen 1980 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
Service Radiologie Clinique St Hilaire- Rouen 1982 - 1988
Centre Frédéric Joliot- Rouen 1993 - maintenant
Marielle Vigourous-ferrouillat - Chambre d'hôtes (Commercial)- Corme royal 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Marielle MARIELLE VIGOUROUS-FERROUILLAT (VIGOUROUS-FERROUILLAT)
Vit à :
CORME ROYAL, France
Née le :
27 mai 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Manipulatrice en (radiologie)radiothérapie
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
