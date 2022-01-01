Marion BARBRY ( BARBRY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT SAMAIN- Lambersart 1999 - 2002
-
College Anne-franck- Lambersart 2002 - 2005
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lambersart 2005 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marion BARBRY ( BARBRY)
-
Vit à :
SAILLY SUR LA LYS, France
-
Née le :
15 nov. 1991 (30 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Marion BARBRY ( BARBRY) a ajouté Lycée Jean Perrin à son parcours scolaire
-
Marion BARBRY ( BARBRY) a ajouté College Anne-franck à son parcours scolaire
-
Marion BARBRY ( BARBRY) a ajouté ECOLE ALBERT SAMAIN à son parcours scolaire