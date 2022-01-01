Marjolaine LOPEZ (LEPEUT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Clamart 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Maison Blanche- Clamart 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Moulin Des Prés- Paris 1983 - 1986
-
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris
Bac F7 puis BTS Biochimie1986 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Institut Pasteur - Technicienne (Technique)- Paris 1992 - 1993
-
RhÃ´ne-Poulenc (Sanofi) - Technicienne (Technique)- VITRY SUR SEINE 1994 - 1999
-
DCI - Cadre (Autre)- Bougival 2000 - 2001
-
INGENIX PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES - Cadre (Autre)- Rueil malmaison
ARC2001 - 2006
-
Ppd France - Cadre (Autre)- Ivry sur seine
ARC2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Marjolaine LOPEZ (LEPEUT)
-
Vit Ã :
CHENNEVIÃˆRES-SUR-MARNE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Etrange que ce besoin de regarder en arrière et de retrouver ceux qu'on croyait perdus pour toujours.
Quelle sensation quand tout à coup apparait un message venu de ces disparus...
Profession :
AttachÃ©e de Recherche Clinique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
