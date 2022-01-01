Martial BOUEDO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Joseph (Buleon)- Buleon 1976 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-louis- Saint jean brevelay 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Sainte-marguerite Marie- Josselin 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée La Touche- Ploermel 1988 - 1994
-
Lycée Agricole La Touche- Ploermel
bts protection des cultures bta G1989 - 1994
-
CPAR MOULIN DE LA GARE- Landivisiau
contrat de spÃ©cialisation dans la vente agricole1994 - 1995
Parcours club
-
UC JOSSELIN- Josselin 1983 - 1991
-
E.c. Evel- Baud 1991 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Even Agri (Pouldergat) - TECHNICO COMMERCIAL (Commercial)- Pouldergat 1994 - 1999
-
PROCOSEM - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Bourges 1999 - 2001
-
CEBECO MDG - DelÃ©guÃ© commercial (Commercial)- Saint mesmes 2001 - 2006
-
Limagrain - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- VERNEUIL L'ETANG 2006 - 2007
-
EMERGENCE AGRO - RESPONSABLE DEVELOPPEMENT (Commercial)- Villedieu les poeles 2007 - maintenant
-
Actisem - Responsable commercial- Artenay 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Martial BOUEDO
-
Vit Ã :
GUECELARD, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 avril 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Martial BOUEDO a reconnu Martial BOUEDO sur la photo BTSA "Protection des cultures" 2ème année
-
Martial BOUEDO a ajoutÃ© Lycée La Touche Ã son parcours scolaire