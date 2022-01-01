Martial BOUEDO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours entreprise

  • Even Agri (Pouldergat)  - TECHNICO COMMERCIAL (Commercial)

     -  Pouldergat 1994 - 1999

  • PROCOSEM  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Bourges 1999 - 2001

  • CEBECO MDG  - DelÃ©guÃ© commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint mesmes 2001 - 2006

  • Limagrain  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  VERNEUIL L'ETANG 2006 - 2007

  • EMERGENCE AGRO  - RESPONSABLE DEVELOPPEMENT (Commercial)

     -  Villedieu les poeles 2007 - maintenant

  • Actisem  - Responsable commercial

     -  Artenay 2010 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Martial BOUEDO

  • Vit Ã  :

    GUECELARD, France

  • NÃ© le :

    2 avril 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

