Martine BRESSON-ROSENMANN (ROSENMANN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Jean De La Fontaine- Paris 1970 - 1977
-
Université De La Sorbonne Nouvelle : Paris Iii- Paris 1977 - 1982
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Martine BRESSON-ROSENMANN (ROSENMANN)
-
Vit Ã :
RUEIL MALMAISON, France
-
NÃ©e le :
3 avril 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ã©ditrice indÃ©pendante/organisatrice d'Ã©vÃ©nements
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Martine BRESSON-ROSENMANN (ROSENMANN) a reconnu Martine BRESSON-ROSENMANN (ROSENMANN) sur la photo 4ème?
-
Martine BRESSON-ROSENMANN (ROSENMANN) a reconnu Martine BRESSON-ROSENMANN (ROSENMANN) sur la photo 5ème 6
-
Martine BRESSON-ROSENMANN (ROSENMANN) a reconnu Martine BRESSON-ROSENMANN (ROSENMANN) sur la photo 6ème 6