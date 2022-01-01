Martine DZIEMBOWSKI (JENLIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sifat  - Employée administrative (Commercial)

     -  Cernay 1978 - 1981

  • Clemessy  - ASSISTANTE CLEMESSY NUCLEAIRE (Autre)

     -  MULHOUSE

    logistique / séminaires

    1982 - 2010

  • Ost-ago Ag  - Assistance / traduction

     -  Buhl tg 2010 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je viens de perdre mon petit frère et je suis très malheureuse

  • Profession :

    ASSISTANCE / TRADUCTION

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :