Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE LES ROSES- Cernay 1964 - 1966
-
Ecole Les Lilas (Cernay)- Cernay 1966 - 1971
-
Collège René Cassin- Cernay 1971 - 1975
-
LEP- Thann 1975 - 1977
-
AFPA NEUDORF- Strasbourg
VAE ASSIST DIRECTION TRILINGUE/ POL1999 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Sifat - Employée administrative (Commercial)- Cernay 1978 - 1981
-
Clemessy - ASSISTANTE CLEMESSY NUCLEAIRE (Autre)- MULHOUSE
logistique / séminaires1982 - 2010
-
Ost-ago Ag - Assistance / traduction- Buhl tg 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Martine DZIEMBOWSKI (JENLIN)
-
Vit à :
MULHOUSE, France
-
Née en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je viens de perdre mon petit frère et je suis très malheureuse
Profession :
ASSISTANCE / TRADUCTION
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3