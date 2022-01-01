Martine GÉRARDEAUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHABRIER- Grande synthe 1973 - 1979
-
Collège Anne Frank- Grande synthe 1979 - 1984
-
Lycée Professionnel Des Plaines Du Nord- Grande synthe 1984 - 1989
Parcours club
-
ECOLE DE MUSIQUE- Grande synthe 1980 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Mairie De Grande Synthe 59760 - Adjoint administratif (Autre)- Grande synthe 1995 - maintenant
-
Mairie De Grande-synthe- Grande synthe 1995 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Martine GÉRARDEAUX
-
Vit à :
BOURBOURG, France
-
Né le :
27 févr. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Adjoint administratif territorial
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2