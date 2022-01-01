Martine GINOUX (GRILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Grozon (Saint Barthelemy Grozon)- Saint barthelemy grozon 1964 - 1970
Ecole (Saint Barthelemy Grozon)- Saint barthelemy grozon 1964 - 1970
Collège Macheville- Lamastre 1970 - 1974
Lycée Du Sacrée Coeur- Tournon 1974 - 1977
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Annonay 1978 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
Centre De Soins Saint Péray - Infirmière (Autre)- Saint peray 1982 - 1988
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Martine GINOUX (GRILLET)
Vit à :
ETOILE SUR RHONE, France
Née le :
27 oct. 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SYMPA DE RETROUVER DES GENS DONT ON N'AURAIT CERTAINEMENT PLUS JAMAIS ENTENDU PARLER SANS CE SITE
Profession :
Infirmière
Mes goûts et passions
