Martine JAOUÃ‹N (DUCHAMP) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle De La Louvière- Rambouillet 1965 - 1967
-
école De La Louviere- Rambouillet 1967 - 1974
-
Collège Le Rondeau- Rambouillet 1974 - 1978
-
LEP DE RAMBOUILLET- Rambouillet 1978 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
Ministère De La Justice - Sdi- Versailles 1980 - 1991
-
Ministère De La Justice- Paris 1991 - 1996
-
Ministère De La Défense Lourcine- Paris 1996 - 1996
-
Ministere De La Defense - Agent administratif (Finance)- Rambouillet 1996 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Martine JAOUÃ‹N (DUCHAMP)
-
Vit Ã :
RAMBOUILLET, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Martine JAOUÃ‹N (DUCHAMP) a ajoutÃ© Ministere De La Defense Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Martine JAOUÃ‹N (DUCHAMP) a ajoutÃ© Ministere De La Defense Rsma Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Martine JAOUÃ‹N (DUCHAMP) a ajoutÃ© Ministere De La Défense Dccat Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Martine JAOUÃ‹N (DUCHAMP) a ajoutÃ© Ministère De La Défense Lourcine Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Martine JAOUÃ‹N (DUCHAMP) a ajoutÃ© Ministère De La Justice Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Martine JAOUÃ‹N (DUCHAMP) a ajoutÃ© Ministère De La Justice - Sdi Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Martine JAOUÃ‹N (DUCHAMP) a ajoutÃ© Lep De Rambouillet Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Martine JAOUÃ‹N (DUCHAMP) a ajoutÃ© Collège Le Rondeau Ã son parcours scolaire