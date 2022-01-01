Martine JORIS (LAY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANDRE MEUNIER- Bordeaux 1962 - 1967
-
ECOLE MARCEL SEMBAT- Begles 1962 - 1967
-
Collège Marracq- Bayonne 1967 - 1968
-
LYCEE MARRACK- Bayonne 1967 - 1968
-
Collège Théodore Gardère- Bordeaux 1970 - 1972
-
Lycée François Magendie- Bordeaux 1971 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Martine JORIS (LAY)
-
Vit à :
BEGLES, France
-
Née le :
9 mai 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
JE SUIS MARIEE A HERVE QUI ETAIT EGALEMENT A MAGENDIE
NOUS AVONS 2 ENFANTS ET 3 PETITES FILLES
J'AIMERAIS RETROUVER SYLVIE QUI ETAIT EN SECONDE AVEC MOI
Profession :
SECRETAIRE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2