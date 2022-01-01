Martine LIENHARDT (HARTZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE BISCHOFFSHEIM- Bischoffsheim 1960 - 1967
Collège Herrade De Landsberg- Rosheim 1968 - 1970
COLLEGE TECHNIQUE OBERNAI- Obernai 1971 - 1974
ECOLE PRIMAIRE BISCHOFFSHEIM- Bischoffsheim 2010 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
Cinema International Corporation - Employée de programmation (Administratif)- Strasbourg 1974 - 1987
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Martine LIENHARDT (HARTZ)
Vit à :
WALTENHEIM SUR ZORN, France
Née en :
1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Vendeuse
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2