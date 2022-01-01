Martine LINCOLN (MARCHAL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée La Haie Griselle (Ancien Lycée Climatique)- Gerardmer 1963 - 1970
Universite Nancy Ii / C.t.u.- Nancy 1970 - 1975
Parcours club
FOYER DE JEUNES FILLES- Nancy 1970 - 1973
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Martine LINCOLN (MARCHAL)
Vit à :
LONDRES, Royaume-Uni
Née le :
30 nov. 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée , 3 enfants
Je travaille au Foreign and Commonwealth Office a Londres
Profession :
Fonctionnaire MAE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3