Martine MATHÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Caf 93  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Rosny sous bois 1982 - maintenant

Parcours club

  • TEXAS DANCE

     -  Fontenay tresigny

    en 4ème année de dance country

    2004 - maintenant

  • FFEPGV

     -  Fontenay tresigny 2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Martine MATHÉ

  • Vit à :

    MORMANT, France

  • Née le :

    1 août 1952 (70 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Secrétaire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages