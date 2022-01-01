Martine MATHÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCELIN BERTHELOT- Montreuil 1956 - 1963
-
ECOLE DENIS DIDEROT- Montreuil 1963 - 1966
-
Collège M Berthelot- Montreuil 1966 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
-
Caf 93 - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Rosny sous bois 1982 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
TEXAS DANCE- Fontenay tresigny
en 4ème année de dance country2004 - maintenant
-
FFEPGV- Fontenay tresigny 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Martine MATHÉ
-
Vit à :
MORMANT, France
-
Née le :
1 août 1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible