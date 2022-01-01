Martine MIQUEL (DUTEIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

  • ECOLE JEAN JAURES

     -  Draveil 1956 - maintenant

  • JULES FERRY

     -  Draveil

    j'ai du rester une annÃ©e a jules ferry c'Ã©tait la premiÃ¨re annÃ©e mixte ,si quelqu'un se rappelle de moi ?martine DUTEIN

    1967 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Martine MIQUEL (DUTEIN)

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT MARTIN DU PUY, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    15 dÃ©c. 1952 (70 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'ai 3 filles,7 petits enfants et 3 arrières petits enfants et j'habite a st martin du puy dans la nièvre,un paradis !!!

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©e

  • Situation familiale :

    veuf(ve)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    • Autres

    Voyages