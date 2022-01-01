Maryse MAILLOCHON PETASIS (MAILLOCHON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DU BRETONNAIS- Cholet 1971 - 1974
-
LES TURBAUDIERES- Cholet 1974 - 1979
-
Collège Tremolières- Cholet 1979 - 1983
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Cholet 1983 - 1984
-
Lycée Sainte-marie- Cholet 1984 - 1987
-
HOWARD COMMUNITY COLLEGE- Columbia
Associate's degree1994 - 1996
-
University Of Maryland, Baltimore County- Baltimore
Early Childhood Education/ Linguistics/ Psychology1996 - 2000
Parcours club
-
GYMNASTIQUE LA JEUNE FRANCE- Cholet 1974 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Howard Community College - Professeur de franÃ§ais (langue Ã©trangÃ¨re) (Autre)- Columbia 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Maryse MAILLOCHON PETASIS (MAILLOCHON)
-
Vit Ã :
Etats-Unis
-
NÃ©e le :
9 nov. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Prof de FranÃ§ais comme langue Ã©trangÃ¨re
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Chypre - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
Maryse MAILLOCHON PETASIS (MAILLOCHON) a reconnu Maryse PETASIS (MAILLOCHON) sur la photo 5è
-
Maryse MAILLOCHON PETASIS (MAILLOCHON) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Notre Dame Du Bretonnais Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Maryse MAILLOCHON PETASIS (MAILLOCHON) a reconnu Maryse PETASIS (MAILLOCHON) sur la photo CP
-
Maryse MAILLOCHON PETASIS (MAILLOCHON) a ajoutÃ© Gymnastique La Jeune France Ã son parcours sportif