Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Du General De Gaulle (Brailly Cornehotte)- Brailly cornehotte 1959 - 1967
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1968 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
VERRERIES DU COURVAL - TRIEUSE EN VERRERIES (Production)- Senarpont 1979 - 1985
CABINET MEDICAL D AUXI - SECRETAIRE DE REMPLACEMENT (Autre)- Auxi le chateau
REMPLACE LES SECRETAIRES EN VACANCES2006 - maintenant
SECRETAIRE MEDICALE DE FREVENT - SECRETAIRE DE REMPLACEMENT (Autre)- Frevent
REMPLACE LES SECRETAIRES EN VACANCES2008 - maintenant
TRUNETETTON MENUISERIE - SECRETARIAT (Comptabilité)- Brailly cornehotte 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Maryse TRUNET (CORRIER)
Vit à :
BRAILLY CORNEHOTTE, France
Née le :
9 déc. 1954 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
5
