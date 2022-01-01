Mathias COLPAERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE- Haverskerque 1984 - 1988
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Merville)- Merville 1988 - 1992
-
Collège Saint-robert- Merville
6éme{2fois} 5éme1992 - 1995
-
INSTITUT AGRICOLE- Hazebrouck
4éme 3éme bep vente1995 - 1999
-
Afpi- Charleville 2004 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Scierie Vanderbeck - Assistant logistique- Saint venant 2000 - 2000
-
Gedimat Trichet - Vendeur magasinier- Hirson 2003 - 2003
-
Lycée Joliot Currie - Animateur socio éducatif- Hirson 2003 - 2004
-
Fonderie Collignon Saint-eloi - Polyvalent- Deville 2004 - 2005
-
La Perserverance - Gestionnaire de stocks- Rocroi 2005 - 2006
-
FONDERIE BEROUDIAUX - Mouleur- Revin 2006 - 2006
-
Ardam (Electrolux) - Cariste interim, sur differente periode- REVIN 2006 - 2008
-
PORCHER - Magasinier cariste- Revin 2007 - 2008
-
Lion Club- Revin 2010 - 2011
-
LEDA- Revin 2010 - 2012
Parcours militaire
-
1er Regiment Medical- Chatel saint germain 2000 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mathias COLPAERT
-
Vit à :
GUINGAMP, France
-
Né en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gestion de stock, magasinier cariste
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Bosnie-Herzégovine - France - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tanzanie
-
