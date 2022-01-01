RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ManosqueLe résultat du brevet à Manosque
Matthieu BRASSEUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Gouvieux 1983 - 1986
-
Collège Sonia Delaunay- Gouvieux 1986 - 1987
-
Collège Saint-martin- Amiens 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Saint-vincent- Senlis 1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Professionnel Saint-joseph Du Moncel- Pont sainte maxence 1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Saint-joseph Du Moncel- Pont sainte maxence 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
MAXIMO- Ercuis 2000 - 2001
-
ICTS- Roissy aeroport ch de gau 2002 - 2003
-
Castorama- SAINT MAXIMIN 2004 - 2005
-
Sa Vertige- Goussainville 2006 - 2007
-
PINSON PAYSAGE- Andilly 2008 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Matthieu BRASSEUR
-
Vit à :
MANOSQUE, France
-
Né en :
1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Paysagiste independant
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Matthieu BRASSEUR a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Saint-joseph Du Moncel à son parcours scolaire
-
Matthieu BRASSEUR a reconnu Frederic CABATON sur la photo 2nde 1
-
Matthieu BRASSEUR a reconnu Nolwenn LE HIR sur la photo 2nde 1
-
Matthieu BRASSEUR a reconnu Matthieu SALANON sur la photo 2nde 1
-
Matthieu BRASSEUR a reconnu Matthieu BRASSEUR sur la photo 2nde 1
-
Matthieu BRASSEUR a reconnu Frederic CABATON sur la photo
-
Matthieu BRASSEUR a reconnu Matthieu BRASSEUR sur la photo
-
Matthieu BRASSEUR a reconnu Anne charlotte POULAIN sur la photo