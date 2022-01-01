Matthieu CANDELIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole L. De La Moissonniere (Salouel)- Salouel 1976 - 1982
Collège Jean-marc Laurent- Amiens 1982 - 1987
LP SAINT MARTIN- Amiens 1987 - 1991
Lycée Saint-martin- Amiens 1987 - 1991
LP SAINT MARTIN- Amiens 2009 - 2010
Collège Jean-marc Laurent- Amiens 2012 - 2013
Parcours club
Racing Club De Salouël- Salouel 1978 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
Lycée Jean Rostand Chantilly - Chef de cuisine (Technique)- Chantilly 1995 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Matthieu CANDELIER
Vit à :
CHANTILLY, France
Né en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de cuisine en cuisine centrale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
