Matthieu ENAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
ASSM- Saint marcel 1978 - 1989
-
Zebike.org- Lorgues 2004 - maintenant
-
Tc Beaumont-le-roger ( 27 )- Beaumont le roger 2007 - 2012
-
Eac Triathlon- Evreux 2013 - 2015
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Saint Marcel)- Saint marcel 1980 - 1983
-
Collège- Saint marcel 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Georges Dumézil- Vernon 1988 - 1991
-
Iut O.g.p.- Belfort 1991 - 1992
-
CESI- Rouen 1993 - 1994
Parcours militaire
-
8eme Rcs- Amiens
ECT1992 - 1993
Parcours associatif
-
Rouen Triathlon- Rouen 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Matthieu ENAULT
-
Vit à :
BEAUMONT LE ROGER, France
-
Né le :
21 oct. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Resp. Planning / logistique
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Matthieu ENAULT a ajouté Rouen Triathlon à son parcours associatif
-
Matthieu ENAULT a ajouté Eac Triathlon à son parcours sportif