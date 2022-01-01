Matthieu FRANCOUAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Sainte Marie (Louverne)- Louverne 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Jules Renard- Laval 1989 - 1990
-
Collège Ennemond Richard- Saint chamond 1990 - 1990
-
Collège Emmanuel De Martonne- Laval 1990 - 1991
-
Collége De La Salle- Laval 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Notre Dame De La Miséricorde- Laval 1993 - 1995
-
Cfp Chambre De Commerce Et D'industrie- Angers 1995 - 1996
Parcours club
-
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Laval 1989 - 1994
-
CLUB SUBAQUATIQUE LAVALLOIS- Laval 1990 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Restaurant Le Cayola - Barman (Autre)- Les sables d'olonne 1995 - 1996
-
Navi And Military Club - Barman/waiter (Autre)- London 1996 - 1997
-
Cafe Pasta - Bartender (Autre)- London 1997 - 1998
-
Blue Olive - Head Barman (Chef Barman) (Autre)- London 1998 - 2000
-
Dk's Cocktail Bar - Assistant Manager (Autre)- London 2000 - 2002
-
Huston And Church - Bar Manager (Autre)- London 2001 - 2002
-
Gaucho Grill - Bar Manager (Autre)- London 2002 - 2003
-
Curved Pressings Records - Assistant of Production (Autre)- London 2003 - 2005
-
CHEZ GERARD BISHOPSGATE - Maitre d'Hotel (Autre)- Londres 2005 - 2005
-
Mint Cocktail Bar - Assistant Manager (Autre)- London 2006 - 2007
-
Bar Blue Cantina Vinopolis - Cocktail bar supervisor (Autre)- London 2007 - 2007
-
Balls Brothers- Londres 2008 - 2011
-
Goedhuis And Co Fine Wine Merchant - Goods In/Import and Puchase Manager (Commercial)- London 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Matthieu FRANCOUAL
-
Vit à :
LONDON, Royaume-Uni
-
Né le :
6 sept. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Photos vont po tarder
Profession :
Goods In/Import and Logistic Manager
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Grèce - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - République Dominicaine - Suisse
-
