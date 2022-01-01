Mattieu GUIONNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • CEBAL SA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Clichy 1999 - 2002

  • PECHINEY  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Challes 2002 - 2008

  • Alcan Packaging Capsules  - Responsable Informatique (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2008 - 2011

  • Mgsi Conseil  - Dirigeant / Consultant Informatique (Informatique)

     -  Osny 2011 - 2013

  • ALBEA  - Chef de Projets (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2012 - maintenant

Parcours associatif

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Mattieu GUIONNET

  • Vit Ã  :

    OSNY, France

  • NÃ© le :

    2 nov. 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable Informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :