Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ERNEST RENAN- La garenne colombes 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Les Vallées- La garenne colombes 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Albert Camus- Bois colombes 1992 - 1996
-
IUT INFO VILLETANEUSE- Villetaneuse 1997 - 2000
-
IUP MIAGE- Evry 2000 - 2001
-
ESSEC- Cergy 2011 - 2013
Parcours entreprise
-
CEBAL SA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Clichy 1999 - 2002
-
PECHINEY - Informaticien (Informatique)- Challes 2002 - 2008
-
Alcan Packaging Capsules - Responsable Informatique (Informatique)- Paris 2008 - 2011
-
Mgsi Conseil - Dirigeant / Consultant Informatique (Informatique)- Osny 2011 - 2013
-
ALBEA - Chef de Projets (Informatique)- Paris 2012 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Secours Catholique Catitas France- Cergy 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Mattieu GUIONNET
-
Vit Ã :
OSNY, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 nov. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
