Maud LÉGER (REYNAUD-CLEYET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU VIEUX MOULIN- La clayette 1985 - 1988
-
Ecole Alphonse De Lamartine (La Clayette)- La clayette 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Les Bruyères- La clayette 1993 - 1997
-
LEGTPJULIEN WITTMER- Charolles 1997 - 2000
-
IUT BIOLOGIE APPLIQUEE- Villeurbanne 2000 - 2001
-
Ifsi -c.h.u De Clermont Ferrand-- Clermont ferrand 2001 - 2002
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Paray le monial 2002 - 2004
-
ECOLE ROCKEFELLER- Lyon 2005 - 2005
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION DES CADRES DE SANTE DU VINATIER- Lyon 2014 - 2015
Parcours entreprise
-
Crèche Municipale Buyer - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Lyon 2006 - 2007
-
Garderisettes - Directrice de structure petite enfance (Administratif)- Lyon 2007 - 2009
-
BABILOU - Coordinatrice de structures petite enfance (Administratif)- Lyon 2009 - 2014
-
OCELLIA - FORMATRICE SANTE- Lyon 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Maud LÉGER (REYNAUD-CLEYET)
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Née le :
15 juin 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Puéricultrice directrice de crèche
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Maud LÉGER (REYNAUD-CLEYET) a ajouté OCELLIA à son parcours professionnel
-
Maud LÉGER (REYNAUD-CLEYET) a ajouté OCELLIA à son parcours associatif
-
Maud LÉGER (REYNAUD-CLEYET) a ajouté BABILOU à son parcours professionnel
-
Maud LÉGER (REYNAUD-CLEYET) a ajouté INSTITUT DE FORMATION DES CADRES DE SANTE DU VINATIER à son parcours scolaire