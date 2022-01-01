Maurice ACCART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN MACE- Tourcoing 1954 - 1968
Parcours club
-
Scouts De France (22ème Tg/roncq)- Tourcoing 1959 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
BOUCHERIE VRAMMOUT A TOURCOING - Vendeur (Commercial)- Tourcoing 1964 - 1969
-
SIMCA LILLE AUTOMOBILES - Vendeur (Commercial)- Lille 1969 - 1974
-
RENAULT LILLE LA MADELEINE - VENDEUR (Commercial)- Lille 1974 - 1981
-
RENAULT DCZ CROIX - Responsable de formation (Commercial)- Croix 1982 - 1985
-
RENAULT SUCC EVREUX - CHEF DE VENTE VN (Commercial)- Evreux 1985 - 1987
-
RENAULT DCZ ROUEN - RESPONSABLE ECOLE DE VENTE (Commercial)- Rouen 1987 - 1989
-
Renault - CHEF DE VENTE VN (Commercial)- CAGNES SUR MER 1989 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Maurice ACCART
-
Vit à :
LES ARCS, France
-
Né le :
24 mars 1946 (76 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraite
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2