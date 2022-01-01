Maxence-Pierre DEHETTE (RICHIR) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
LOUIS PERGAUD- Merville 1981 - 1984
Collège Henri Dunant- Merville 1989 - 1992
Lycée Paul Hazard- Armentieres 1993 - 1995
Cfa Chambre Des Métiers Du Nord- Lille 1995 - 1998
Parcours club
St Georges Gymnastique- Merville 1985 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Laboratoire Qualident - Prothésiste dentaire (Production)- La gorgue 1995 - maintenant
Laboratoire Quali'dent - Prothésiste dentaire (Production)- La gorgue 1995 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Maxence-Pierre DEHETTE (RICHIR)
Vit à :
MERVILLE, France
Née le :
17 mars 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Prothésiste dentaire
Mes goûts et passions
