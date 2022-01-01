Maxime MACIEJEWSKI (MACIEJEWSKI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Raimbeaucourt 1991 - 1999
-
Collège Schaffner Roost Warendin- Roost warendin 1999 - 2003
-
Lycée Professionnel Industriel Edmond Labbé- Douai 2003 - 2006
-
Lycée Deforest De Lewarde- Douai 2003 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Maxime MACIEJEWSKI (MACIEJEWSKI)
-
Vit à :
BRUILLE-LEZ-MARCHIENNES, France
-
Né le :
16 mars 1988 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Maxime MACIEJEWSKI (MACIEJEWSKI) a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Industriel Edmond Labbé à son parcours scolaire
-
Maxime MACIEJEWSKI (MACIEJEWSKI) a ajouté Lycée Deforest De Lewarde à son parcours scolaire
-
Maxime MACIEJEWSKI (MACIEJEWSKI) a ajouté Collège Schaffner Roost Warendin à son parcours scolaire
-
Maxime MACIEJEWSKI (MACIEJEWSKI) a ajouté ECOLE JULES FERRY à son parcours scolaire