Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Moulin (La Bathie)- La bathie 1985 - 1989
-
Ecole La Plaine De Conflans (Albertville)- Albertville 1989 - 1990
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Albertville 1990 - 1992
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Sainte savine 1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Edouard Herriot- Sainte savine 1994 - 1995
-
LYCEE POLYVALENT- Saint romain en gal 1995 - 1998
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'ingénieurs De Génie Chimique- Toulouse 2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
IFP- Solaize 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Maxime MONTILLET
-
Vit à :
GRIGNY, France
-
Né en :
1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1