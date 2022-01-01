Mehdi HAMIDA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES ANEMONES- Lyon 1986 - 1987
-
Collège Les Capucines- Lyon 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée La Martinière Duchère- Lyon 1991 - 1995
Parcours club
-
As Duchère Basket- Lyon 1991 - 1994
-
Maison Des Loisirs Et De La Culture De Lyon Duchere (Mlcd) - Section Judo-jujitsu- Lyon 1991 - 1996
-
C.o.champagne.volleyball- Champagne au mont d'or 1995 - 1997
-
OCRA LYON- Lyon 2001 - maintenant
-
WIRELESS LYON- Lyon 2001 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
ALINEA- Lyon 1997 - 1998
-
Ibm - International Business Machines- LYON 1999 - 2000
-
HP FRANCE- L'isle d'abeau 2000 - 2005
-
Altior (Altran)- LYON 2000 - 2007
-
SNCF - Consultant en informatique- LYON 2004 - 2005
-
Groupe Casino - Chef de projet informatique- SAINT ETIENNE 2006 - 2009
-
Genesis Rhône Alpes - Chef de projet Technique- Ecully 2007 - maintenant
-
Gips Gie - Chef de projet technique- Villeurbanne 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Mehdi HAMIDA
-
Vit Ã :
MEXIMIEUX, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 sept. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Toujours 2 chats, plein d activités.. mais j aimerais bien vous revoir tous...
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Chili - CorÃ©e du Nord - IsraÃ«l - Japon - NorvÃ¨ge - SuÃ¨de - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
