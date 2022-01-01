RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villefontaine
Mehrez MZOUGHI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Servenoble- Villefontaine 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée L'oiselet- Bourgoin jallieu 1989 - 1995
-
Lycée Diderot- Lyon 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Zimmer Institut Jacksonville - Cardiac and thoracic specialist (Commercial)- Miami 2018 - 2020
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mehrez MZOUGHI
-
Vit à :
VILLEFONTAINE, France
-
Né le :
15 mai 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Mehrez MZOUGHI a ajouté Zimmer Institut Jacksonville à son parcours professionnel
-
Mehrez MZOUGHI a créé l'album photo 16 mai
-
Mehrez MZOUGHI a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo
-
Mehrez MZOUGHI 23 years experience in Sales Management & Marketing , in more than 46 countries in Europe Middle East, Africa.
Action in Medical World, I held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility in medical product ,Surgical Instruments, Spine surgery, Optical, microscope for Ophtalmology surgery, Cardio-vascular , Heart Lung machine , Cardio-Vascular implant and Vascular Graft , Stents , Capital Medical Equipment business and human life...
Experience in Sales Management, Direct sales & Distributor management
Specialties: Sales & Marketing-Healthcare
Business development
Skills negotiator, tracking managing distributors to achieve sales targets and revenues.
Sales in Medical products, Disposables, Consumables, & Implants.
Leadership
Emerging markets , Europe Middle East, North Africa & Africa Market
Hospital projects
Professional in Medical device and Capital equipment sales
Healthcare compliance & Anti corruption policies
MOH Registration
-
-
Mehrez MZOUGHI a ajouté Lycée Diderot à son parcours scolaire
-
Mehrez MZOUGHI a ajouté Lycée L'oiselet à son parcours scolaire
-
Mehrez MZOUGHI a ajouté Collège Servenoble à son parcours scolaire
Mehrez MZOUGHI Cardio line THORACIC ostéosynthèse
Zimmer Biomet CMF & Thoracic Corporate Office
1520 Tradeport Drive
Jacksonville, Florida
July 2018