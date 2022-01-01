Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villefontaine

Mehrez MZOUGHI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Mehrez MZOUGHI

  • Vit à :

    VILLEFONTAINE, France

  • Né le :

    15 mai 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :

    • Mehrez MZOUGHI a ajouté Zimmer Institut Jacksonville à son parcours professionnel

      • Mehrez MZOUGHI Cardio line THORACIC ostéosynthèse
        Zimmer Biomet CMF & Thoracic Corporate Office
        1520 Tradeport Drive
        Jacksonville, Florida
        July 2018

    • Mehrez MZOUGHI a créé l'album photo 16 mai

    • Mehrez MZOUGHI a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo

      sales manager EMEA

      • Mehrez MZOUGHI 23 years experience in Sales Management & Marketing , in more than 46 countries in Europe Middle East, Africa.

        Action in Medical World, I held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility in medical product ,Surgical Instruments, Spine surgery, Optical, microscope for Ophtalmology surgery, Cardio-vascular , Heart Lung machine , Cardio-Vascular implant and Vascular Graft , Stents , Capital Medical Equipment business and human life...


        Experience in Sales Management, Direct sales & Distributor management
        Specialties: Sales & Marketing-Healthcare
        Business development
        Skills negotiator, tracking managing distributors to achieve sales targets and revenues.
        Sales in Medical products, Disposables, Consumables, & Implants.
        Leadership
        Emerging markets , Europe Middle East, North Africa & Africa Market
        Hospital projects
        Professional in Medical device and Capital equipment sales
        Healthcare compliance & Anti corruption policies
        MOH Registration

    • Mehrez MZOUGHI a ajouté Lycée Diderot à son parcours scolaire

    • Mehrez MZOUGHI a ajouté Lycée L'oiselet à son parcours scolaire

    • Mehrez MZOUGHI a ajouté Collège Servenoble à son parcours scolaire