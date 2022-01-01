Melanie DELANNOY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE CAUCADE - Autre- Nice 1987 - 1990
Lycée Du Parc Impérial - Autre (Voie générale)- Nice 1990 - 1998
EAI TECH - Autre- Sophia antipolis 1998 - 2001
Euro American Institute Of Technology (Eai Tech)- Sophia antipolis 1998 - 2001
UNIVERSITY OF STIRLING - Autre (Journalisme)- Stirling 2001 - 2003
Parcours club
ASPTT NICE- Nice 1994 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
Masco Europe - Employée de service communication (Communication)- Luxembourg 2005 - maintenant
Dcl Group - Directrice de la communication (Communication)- Luxembourg 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Melanie DELANNOY
Vit à :
LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg
Née le :
23 mai 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
No comment...
Profession :
Manager Marketing & Communication
Mes goûts et passions
