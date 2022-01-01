Melanie MARTIAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Bourcefranc le chapus 1981 - 1985
-
Collège Jean Hay- Marennes 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Polyvalent Regional Maurice Merleau Ponty- Rochefort 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Jean Dautet- La rochelle 1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Condorcet- Bordeaux 1992 - 1993
-
Université Toulouse-le Mirail : Toulouse Ii- Toulouse 1994 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Melanie MARTIAL
-
Vit Ã :
BOURCEFRANC LE CHAPUS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
24 mars 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Melanie MARTIAL a reconnu Melanie MARTIAL sur la photo 4ième A
-
Melanie MARTIAL a reconnu Melanie MARTIAL sur la photo 3ième B
-
Melanie MARTIAL a ajoutÃ© Université Toulouse-le Mirail : Toulouse Ii Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Melanie MARTIAL a ajoutÃ© Lycée Condorcet Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Melanie MARTIAL a ajoutÃ© Lycée Jean Dautet Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Melanie MARTIAL a ajoutÃ© Lycée Polyvalent Regional Maurice Merleau Ponty Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Melanie MARTIAL a ajoutÃ© Collège Jean Hay Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Melanie MARTIAL a ajoutÃ© Ecole Edouard Herriot Ã son parcours scolaire